COVID-19 updated

The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday lists Koochiching County now at 49 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.

Minnesota

Statewide numbers for Thursday include:

  • 48,721 total positive cases, cumulative
  • 763 newly reported cases
  • 9 newly reported deaths
  • 905,315 approximate number of completed tests
  • 1,561 deaths
  • 42,524 patients no longer needing isolation

The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

