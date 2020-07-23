The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health Thursday lists Koochiching County now at 49 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for Thursday include:
- 48,721 total positive cases, cumulative
- 763 newly reported cases
- 9 newly reported deaths
- 905,315 approximate number of completed tests
- 1,561 deaths
- 42,524 patients no longer needing isolation
The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.