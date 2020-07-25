The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County now at 55 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 50,291 total positive cases, cumulative
- 805 newly reported cases
- 5 newly reported deaths
- 940,696 approximate number of completed tests
- 1,571 deaths
- 43,625 patients no longer needing isolation
The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.