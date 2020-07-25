COVID-19 updated

The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County now at 55 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.

Minnesota

Statewide numbers for today include:

  • 50,291 total positive cases, cumulative
  • 805 newly reported cases
  • 5 newly reported deaths
  • 940,696 approximate number of completed tests
  • 1,571 deaths
  • 43,625 patients no longer needing isolation

The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

