The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County now at 58 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.
The map on the MDH website shows 56 positive cases.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 51,803 total positive cases, cumulative
- 650 newly reported cases
- 2 newly reported deaths
- 970,726 approximate number of completed tests
- 45,198 patients no longer needing isolation
- 1,576 deaths
The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.