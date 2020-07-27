COVID-19 updated

The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County now at 58 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.

The map on the MDH website shows 56 positive cases.

Minnesota

Statewide numbers for today include:

  • 51,803 total positive cases, cumulative
  • 650 newly reported cases
  • 2 newly reported deaths
  • 970,726 approximate number of completed tests
  • 45,198 patients no longer needing isolation
  • 1,576 deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

