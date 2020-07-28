The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County now at 60 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.
The MDH map lists 58, but the county by county listing shows 60 positive cases locally.
Minnesota
Statewide numbers for today include:
- 52,281 total positive cases, cumulative
- 480 newly reported cases
- 4 newly reported deaths
- 979,988 approximate number of completed tests
- 45,987 patients no longer needing isolation
- 1,580 deaths
The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.