COVID-19 updated

The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County now at 66 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.

Minnesota

  • Statewide numbers for today include:
  • 53,692 total positive cases, cumulative
  • 745 newly reported cases
  • 5 newly reported deaths
  • 1,007,882 approximate number of completed tests
  • 46,965 patients no longer needing isolation
  • 1,594 deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

