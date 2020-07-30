The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County now at 66 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.
Minnesota
- Statewide numbers for today include:
- 53,692 total positive cases, cumulative
- 745 newly reported cases
- 5 newly reported deaths
- 1,007,882 approximate number of completed tests
- 46,965 patients no longer needing isolation
- 1,594 deaths
The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.