COVID-19 updated

The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County now at 68 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths.

Minnesota

Statewide numbers for today include:

  • 54,463 total positive cases, cumulative
  • 779 newly reported cases
  • 6 newly reported deaths
  • 1,024,916 approximate number of completed tests
  • 47,289 patients no longer needing isolation
  • 1,600 deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

