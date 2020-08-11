COVID-19 updated

The daily COVID-19 situation update provided by the Minnesota Department of Health today lists Koochiching County now at 79 positive cumulative positive cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with three deaths. 

Minnesota

Statewide numbers for today include:

  • 61,839 total positive cases, cumulative
  • 332 newly reported cases
  • 6 newly reported deaths
  • 1,177,935 approximate number of completed tests
  • 55,151 patients no longer needing isolation
  • 1,666 deaths

The Minnesota Department of Health does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

