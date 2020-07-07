COVID-19 updated

Update

Koochiching County is currently at 16 cumulative positives. The Minnesota Department of Health website is showing 18 cases, however, that is an error that will be adjusted in Wednesday's update. 

Today

Koochiching County now has 16 positive cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with one death.

The Minnesota Department of Health website is showing 18 Koochiching County cases, however, that is an error that will be adjusted in Wednesday's update. 

Minnesota

  • 39,133 total positive cases, cumulative
  • 569 newly reported cases
  • 3 newly reported deaths
  • 685,247 approximate number of completed tests
  • 1,477 deaths
  • 34,377 patients no longer needing isolation.

MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

Tags

Recommended for you