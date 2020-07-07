Today
Koochiching County now has 16 positive cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with one death.
The Minnesota Department of Health website is showing 18 Koochiching County cases, however, that is an error that will be adjusted in Wednesday's update.
Minnesota
- 39,133 total positive cases, cumulative
- 569 newly reported cases
- 3 newly reported deaths
- 685,247 approximate number of completed tests
- 1,477 deaths
- 34,377 patients no longer needing isolation.
MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.