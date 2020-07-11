COVID-19 updated

Koochiching County now has 21 positive cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with one death.

The Minnesota Department of Health website is showing 18 Koochiching County cases, however, that is an error that will be adjusted in Wednesday's update. 

Minnesota

  • 41,571 total positive cases, cumulative
  • 806 newly reported cases
  • 4 newly reported deaths
  • 742,095 approximate number of completed tests
  • 1,499 deaths
  • 36,012 patients no longer needing isolation.

MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

