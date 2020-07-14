Today
Koochiching County now has 24 positive cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with one death.
The Minnesota Department of Health website is showing 18 Koochiching County cases, however, that is an error that will be adjusted in Wednesday's update.
Minnesota
43,170 total positive cases, cumulative
- 403 newly reported cases
- 6 newly reported deaths
- 777,614 approximate number of completed tests
- 1,510 deaths
- 37,749 patients no longer needing isolation.
MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.