Today
Koochiching County now has 25 positive cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with one death.
The Minnesota Department of Health website is showing 26 Koochiching County cases, however, that is an error that will be adjusted in Thursday's update.
Minnesota
- 43,742 total positive cases, cumulative
- 578 newly reported cases
- 8 newly reported deaths
- 790,497 approximate number of completed tests
- 1,518 deaths
- 38,179 patients no longer needing isolation.
MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.
MDH's Situation Update for COVID-19 webpage is updated at 11 a.m. daily, with data current as of 4 p.m. the previous day.