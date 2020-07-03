COVID-19 updated

Today

Koochiching County remains at 14 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with one death.

Minnesota

  • 37,624 cumulative positives out of 645,172 total tests conducted.
  • 423 newly reported cases.
  • 8 newly reported deaths
  • 32,347 patients no longer needing isolation
  • 1,466 deaths; 37 probable COVID-19 deaths (COVID-19 listed on death certificate but a positive test not documented for the person.

MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.

