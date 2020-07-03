Today
Koochiching County remains at 14 cumulative positive COVID-19 cases - total since first confirmed positive on April 1 - with one death.
Minnesota
- 37,624 cumulative positives out of 645,172 total tests conducted.
- 423 newly reported cases.
- 8 newly reported deaths
- 32,347 patients no longer needing isolation
- 1,466 deaths; 37 probable COVID-19 deaths (COVID-19 listed on death certificate but a positive test not documented for the person.
MDH does not release location data other than county of residence due to state and federal health data privacy laws.