For months, CDC had recommended a quarantine period of 14 days for people exposed to someone with COVID-19, also known as close contacts.
Quarantine is one of several public health tools used to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 to others. This guidance was based on evidence showing that close contacts can develop a COVID-19 infection as many as 14 days after being exposed.
Last week, CDC announced an update to that long-standing guidance that includes options for 10-day or seven-day quarantines under certain conditions. After reviewing the available information, MDH updated its guidance to integrate these new recommendations.
The safest option is to stay away from others for 14 days.
- In certain situations, you may end your quarantine after 10 days, or after seven days with a negative COVID-19 test result.
- You cannot end your quarantine before seven days for any reason.
- Some work settings, like health care, have different rules about quarantine. Check with your employer.
You should stay away from others for 14 days if:
- Someone in your home has COVID-19.
- You live in a building with other people, where it’s hard to stay away from others and easy to spread the virus to multiple people, like a long-term care facility.
You may consider being around others after 10 days if:
- You do not have any symptoms.
- You have not had a positive test for COVID-19.
- No one in your home has COVID-19, and you do not live in a building with other people, where it’s hard to stay away from others and easy to spread the virus to multiple people, like a long-term care facility.
Even after 10 days you must still:
- Watch for symptoms through day 14. If you have any symptoms, stay home, separate yourself from others, and get tested right away.
- Continue to wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet away from other people.
You may consider being around others after seven days only if:
- You get tested for COVID-19 at least five full days after you had close contact with someone with COVID-19, and the test is negative.
- You do not have any symptoms.
- You have not had a positive test for COVID-19.
- No one in your home has COVID-19, and you do not live in a building with other people, where it’s hard to stay away from others and easy to spread the virus to multiple people, like a long-term care facility.
Even after seven days you must still:
- Watch for symptoms through day 14. If you have any symptoms, stay home, separate yourself from others, and get tested right away.
- Continue to wear a mask and stay at least 6 feet away from other people.