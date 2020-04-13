Cantilever Distillery in Ranier last week donated 80 gallons of sanitizer to Riverside Healthcare in Ontario.
With support from three levels of government: Doug Judson, municipal councilor Fort Frances; Hon. Greg Rickford, MPP Kenora Rainy River District; Hon. Marcus Powlowski MP Thunder Bay-Rainy River District, and along with guidance of Canada Border Services Agency Commercial Officer Megan Moriarty and her team, Cantilever Distillery was able to export sanitizer from the USA and into Canada.
The founders of Cantilever Distillery decided to support front line workers in International Falls as their stocks of sanitizer began to dwindle, according to a news release. Spearheaded by Lindsey Goulet and managing partner Ed Gackley, sanitizer was distributed where it was needed.
The distillery project was born in part because of the long history of both communities sharing a common border, common values and a common lifestyle.
"With this generational emergency upon us it was our teams resolve to exhaust all avenues available in support of both communities," officials said in a release. "Over 100 years ago, illegal moonshine was crossing from Canada to the USA during Prohibition. Today, lifesaving sanitizer is moving back across the border into Canada to battle the COVID-19 pandemic. We are happy with the efforts outcome."