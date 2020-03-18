We are adjusting and canceling some public events, open houses and meetings in response to COVID-19. Find details on the DNR website.
Overview
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, in accordance with guidance from state health officials, is postponing, adjusting, and canceling a variety of public events, including open houses, safety education training, interpretive naturalist programs and other meetings. Public engagement on DNR issues and projects is a top priority. As such, the DNR is exploring a range of digital options to support public meetings and other critical engagement opportunities. Minnesotans should check here, DNR social media channels, the DNR’s Information Center, and email updates from the agency.
Parks, recreation
State parks, recreation areas, campgrounds, and other public lands remain open to the public for people to enjoy; however, visitors will experience some changes in services available. State park visitor centers, contact stations, and other ancillary buildings will be closed. With contact stations closed, visitors will pay through self-pay and informational kiosks located at each facility. Visitors are also encouraged to purchase daily and annual park passes through the online portal before they visit.
For the time being, state parks naturalist programs are canceled. We are working to determine which of these programs are compatible with social distancing and will resume naturalist programing to the extent possible. State park bathrooms, vault toilets and shower buildings that are currently open will remain open, with increased cleaning protocols.
Online, phone options
The DNR also is encouraging the public to use social distancing options for doing business with the agency, such as buying or renewing licenses online, calling rather than stopping by your local DNR office, using online or telephone (866-857-2757) campsite reservation systems , and using email or phone (888-646-6367) to request information from the DNR’s Information Center.
The DNR has adopted Minnesota Department of Health social distancing guidelines, such as maintaining 6-10 foot distances, at front-counter operations with the public.
Postponed events
Here are events that are postponed at this time:
- All safety education training, including firearms safety training
- Deer open houses
- Elk input meetings in northwest Minnesota
Questions?
Contact the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-MINNDNR (646-6367). Or email them at info.dnr@state.mn.us .