The state of Minnesota today expanded the level of detail available on its COVID-19 vaccine data dashboard to provide more granular information on doses shipped to and administered by each of the state’s vaccine providers.
The new dashboard elements detail the number of doses each provider has received and show each provider’s progress toward the efficiency goals recently established by Gov. Tim Walz.
The dashboard can be found at: https://mn.gov/covid19/vaccine/data.
The dashboard reflects the state’s commitment to transparency and is an effective tool for holding the state and providers accountable on progress toward the efficient and effective distribution of vaccines. More detailed data can also highlight opportunities to better focus resources in the state’s vaccination efforts.
“What gets measured gets done. Minnesotans deserve to know where vaccine is in Minnesota, and how efficiently and effectively providers are getting those shots to the people who need them,” Walz said. “The goals we have set are ambitious, but reasonable – and now Minnesotans can track when our providers achieve them.”
The new dashboard provides clarity on the categories of Minnesota’s vaccine providers; more clearly reflects the number of doses held by each provider, and for how long; and uses more recent American Community Survey population estimates to track the state’s progress toward vaccinating 80% of the state’s vaccine-eligible residents.
“This newly improved tool will help Minnesotans track progress toward our goal of building an efficient distribution system that makes vaccines accessible to all Minnesotans across the state,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “Right now, we don’t have enough doses for everyone who wants one. Until the federal government steps up and provides them, our providers need to quickly use the precious supply we have on hand. It is vital that these doses get out to more Minnesotans, right now.”
Minnesota providers have ramped up how quickly they are administering the doses they have on hand since Governor Walz announced his goals of providers administering 90 percent of vaccine doses within 72-hour and all vaccine within seven days of receiving it.
According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Minnesota is 14th among states for the number of doses administered per 100,000. And the doses administered per day in Minnesota has also increased since the goals were announced. Both metrics represent improvements since Walz announced the goals on Jan. 25.
“Minnesota’s providers are working hard to get shots to people who need them. Now, it’s time for the federal government to step up and provide more vaccine,” continued Governor Walz. “Even as we administer more doses, we risk falling behind if we don’t get the volume of vaccine we require. We need the federal government to step up distribution so we can crush COVID once and for all.”