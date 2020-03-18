The Minnesota Newspaper Association today sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz, asking him to recognize that news organizations are an “essential service,” and seeking his assurance that their operations will not be restricted during the COVID-19 crisis, “so that the public in all parts of the state may continue to be reliably informed about developments related to their health, safety, and welfare.
The letter notes that newspapers and other news organizations are carrying out an essential function, conveying accurate, reliable, and critical information to the state’s residents at a time of great need. “The last few weeks have vividly demonstrated how our members work closely with government officials to keep the public accurately informed during emergencies. We believe it’s vital that this critical work continue unabated as the COVID-19 crisis unfolds, and that the news media be permitted to perform their constitutionally recognized role without inhibition.”
The letter also notes that “recent experience has demonstrated that a great deal of false and misleading information about the coronavirus is being widely disseminated via the internet, and through social media. Professional news organizations can provide the most effective antidote to this kind of bad information, and the harmful effects it may have.”