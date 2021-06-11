The Interstate 35W St. Anthony Falls Bridge in Minneapolis will display the colors of Minnesota state high schools on the evenings of Friday and Saturday, June 12, as a tribute to the graduating Class of 2021, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the Minnesota Department of Education.
The colors of the American Flag will begin the light show each night 30 minutes before sunset and end the show 30 minutes after sunrise. Presentation of the high school colors begins at 9:40 p.m. There will be 86 color combinations changing every five minutes. View a time lapse video of the changing colors.
The I-35W Bridge is equipped with a computerized lighting system that allows the agency to color the bridge with light in almost any color. It is often lit in various colors – as a public service and at the request of organizations – to commemorate widely recognized or historical events or annual celebrations; to enhance awareness efforts; or to recognize a specific occasion, event or person of statewide or national significance.