Minnesota Department of Transportation officials have indefinitely postponed the opening of seasonal rest areas.
Year-round rest areas will remain open.
Northeast Minnesota seasonal rest areas include Knife River, McGregor, Big Sandy, Independence, Cut Face Creek and Cross River. These rest areas were scheduled to open this spring.
These locations have limited resources, no running water and are primarily on recreational routes. They are not designed to accommodate commercial truck parking
All other rest areas remain open, though some closures due to facility improvements, construction or other reasons unrelated to COVID-19 are possible.
