Scenic Rivers Health Services is now scheduling appointments for patients 65 and over to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations in Floodwood, Tower, Northome, Big Falls, Bigfork, and Cook.
Supplies are limited and call volumes are high, so officials said they appreciate the publics' patience when calling in.
As a reminder, wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing are still vitally important to stay healthy during this time.
If you are interested in receiving a shot, call the number listed below.
COVID-19 vaccination scheduling:
- Floodwood: 218-476-2221
- Tower: 218-753-2405
- Northome: 218-897-5222
- Big Falls: 218-276-2403
- Cook: 218-361-3297
- Bigfork: 218-361-3274
Visit www.scenicrivershealth.org for more information.