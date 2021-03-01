vaccine

Scenic Rivers Health Services is now scheduling appointments for patients 65 and over to receive Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations in Floodwood, Tower, Northome, Big Falls, Bigfork, and Cook.

Supplies are limited and call volumes are high, so officials said they appreciate the publics' patience when calling in.

As a reminder, wearing a mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing are still vitally important to stay healthy during this time. 

If you are interested in receiving a shot, call the number listed below. 

COVID-19 vaccination scheduling:

  • Floodwood: 218-476-2221
  • Tower: 218-753-2405
  • Northome: 218-897-5222
  • Big Falls: 218-276-2403
  • Cook: 218-361-3297
  • Bigfork: 218-361-3274

Visit www.scenicrivershealth.org for more information.

