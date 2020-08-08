Hwy 53 Rehabilitation Project
Hwy 53 Rehabilitation Project and Stages for 2020 and 2021

 Minnesota Department of Transportation

Starting Monday, the following MnDOT construction projects will have traffic control changes that motorists should be aware of:

Traffic control changes that start Tuesday:

  • Hwy 53 in Virginia: Work will begin in the median of 12th Avenue. A temporary signal system has been installed at the 12th Avenue and the 13th Street intersections. Local detours will be in place. At 12th Avenue, traffic will see single lane closures that close the center median of the intersection. At 13th Street, traffic may encounter shoulder closures and possibly single lane traffic. The detour configuration is the Stage 1 map. Maps can be found on the project website: http://www.dot.state.mn.us/d1/projects/hwy-53-virginia-signal-improvements/index.html

Important reminders for motorists regarding work zone safety:

  • Slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution.
  • Stay alert; work zones constantly change.
  • Watch for workers and slow moving equipment.
  • Obey posted speed limits. Fine for a violation in a work zone is $300.
  • Minimize distractions behind the wheel.
  • Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

For more information on projects in northeast Minnesota, follow us on Facebook at https://facebook.com/groups/MnDOTnortheast and Twitter at @mndotnortheast. For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org.

