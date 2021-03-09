Minnesota is expanding vaccine eligibility as the state reaches its goal of vaccinating 70 percent of Minnesotans 65 years of age and older this week.
More than 1.8 million Minnesotans will become eligible to receive a vaccine beginning this week.
Koochiching County Public Health officials, in a statement, said they were excited to hear the governor is allowing public health and health care providers to move into the next phases of the vaccine distribution.
"This will bring us one step closer to the end of this pandemic," they said.
Providers have been directed by the state to prioritize people in the first of these phases, which includes Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions; food processing plant workers; and Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness. Providers will then have the flexibility to provide available appointments to other eligible Minnesotans.
County officials said once the county is through its list of people 65 years of age and older, it will create public clinics whenever public health officials get vaccine for the newly-eligible phases.
"We will no longer be taking names for a list as these phases have vast amounts of people in them," local officials said.
The clinics will be announced at https://prepmod.health.state.mn.us/clinic/search. Through this website, people can register for a clinic and select an appointment time.
"We will only be putting clinics on when we have vaccine in hand to avoid any need for rescheduling or canceling appointments," they said.
Check this website regularly, as clinics will be added each time public health receive vaccines.
The state's announcement Tuesday comes three weeks ahead of schedule after the state moved quickly to use more vaccine from the federal government.
1.8 million eligible
This expedited time line is a result of the expansive, robust network of options Minnesota stood up to get shots to everyone across the state. Minnesota providers are quickly vaccinating patients as the federal government ships even more doses to states. To provide more flexibility to providers and get critical protection against COVID-19 to even more Minnesotans, two additional phases will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Wednesday.
Phase 1b Tier 2 populations, including:
- Minnesotans with specific underlying health conditions: Sickle cell disease, Down syndrome, those in cancer treatment or immunocompromised from organ transplant, oxygen-dependent chronic lung and heart conditions (COPD & CHF)
- Targeted essential workers: Food processing plant workers
- Minnesotans with rare conditions or disabilities that put them at higher risk of severe illness
Phase 1b Tier 3 populations, including:
- Minnesotans age 45 years and older with one or more underlying medical conditions identified by the CDC
- Minnesotans age 16 years and older with two or more underlying medical conditions*
- Minnesotans age 50 years and older in multi-generational housing
- Essential frontline workers: Agricultural, airport staff, additional child care workers not previously eligible, correctional settings, first responders, food production, food retail, food service, judicial system workers, manufacturing, public health workers, public transit, and U.S. Postal Service workers