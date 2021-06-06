The National Weather Service reports record and near record high temperatures in the upper 80s and low 90s are forecast today.
These conditions will create an increased risk of heat-related illness.
Isolated severe thunderstorms are possible tonight over northeast Minnesota.
Large hail and damaging winds are the main hazards. Thunderstorms are possible tonight with small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain the hazards.
Friday was record setting in International Falls where a high temperature of 98 was set, breaking the old record of 92 sent in 1988, NWS reported.
About a week earlier, NWS reported May 28 set a low temperature record of 24, breaking the old record of 27 set in 1947.