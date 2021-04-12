More than 2 million Minnesotans have now received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Tim Walz announced Sunday.
The milestone comes just five weeks after announcing 1 million Minnesotans had at least one dose on March 6. Administering the first million first doses took nearly 12 weeks once the vaccine arrived in the state in December.
“Getting vaccinated will allow us to get back to the people we love and the things we have missed — and put an end to this pandemic,” said Walz. “I am so grateful that 2 million Minnesotans have rolled up their sleeves, taken their shot, and put us on the path back to normalcy. We are working tirelessly to get vaccines to all Minnesotans who need them, and if everyone gets a shot when they are able, we will put this pandemic behind us and enjoy the brighter days we know are ahead.”
“We are so much closer to the other side of this pandemic thanks to the 2 million Minnesotans who have gotten their shot so far,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “While we still have many loved ones and neighbors to reach, we are working hard every day — in every corner and every community in the state — to make sure we are giving every Minnesotan a chance to get their life-saving vaccine.”
Minnesota had another record-breaking weekend, reporting more than 175,500 vaccine doses administered in Saturday and Sunday’s vaccine reports. The state reported its highest day of vaccine administration yet on Saturday with 89,214 doses reported, and 86,339 doses reported Sunday.
Minnesota continues to be a national leader in getting vaccines into arms and consistently ranks in the top ten states for percent of doses administered and people with complete series administered per 100,000.
As of Sunday’s vaccine report, 2,050,888 Minnesotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 1,386,766 Minnesotans have completed the vaccine series.