Highway 53 is a part of a pavement preservation project the Minnesota Department of Transportation began this week.
Motorists traveling on Highways 169, 53, 2 and 38 may encounter pavement preservation projects that will restrict the highways to a single lane in the areas where the paving is taking place. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-September 2019, MnDOT officials said in a news release.
The schedule for doing the pavement preservation is as follows:
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 — Highway 169 near Pengilly from mile-marker 315 to 323
- Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 — Highway 53 north of Virginia from mile-marker 70 to 82
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 — Highway 2 near Cohasset from mile-marker 178 to 179
- Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 — Highway 2 near Grand Rapids from mile-marker 184 to 185
- Aug. 6 to Aug. 8 — Highway 38 near Grand Rapids from mile-marker 1 to 12
Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot cars along the two-lane highways. There will be single lane closures on the segments of four-lane highway.
Temporary pavement markings will be used immediately after the pavement preservation project has been completed. Permanent pavement markings will be applied towards the end of Aug./early-September.
Traffic is encouraged to slow down when they approach and enter the work zones.
For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.