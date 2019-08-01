Construction
Highway 53 is a part of a pavement preservation project the Minnesota Department of Transportation began this week.

Motorists traveling on Highways 169, 53, 2 and 38 may encounter pavement preservation projects that will restrict the highways to a single lane in the areas where the paving is taking place. The project is scheduled for completion in mid-September 2019, MnDOT officials said in a news release.

The schedule for doing the pavement preservation is as follows:

  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 7 — Highway 169 near Pengilly from mile-marker 315 to 323
  • Aug. 2 to Aug. 6 — Highway 53 north of Virginia from mile-marker 70 to 82
  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 — Highway 2 near Cohasset from mile-marker 178 to 179
  • Aug. 1 to Aug. 10 — Highway 2 near Grand Rapids from mile-marker 184 to 185
  • Aug. 6 to Aug. 8 — Highway 38 near Grand Rapids from mile-marker 1 to 12

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and pilot cars along the two-lane highways. There will be single lane closures on the segments of four-lane highway.

Temporary pavement markings will be used immediately after the pavement preservation project has been completed. Permanent pavement markings will be applied towards the end of Aug./early-September.

Traffic is encouraged to slow down when they approach and enter the work zones.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

