While the Koochiching Museums may be closed under the order of Gov. Tim Walz, staff are using this time to work on backlog of accessioning within the collections, deep cleaning in the museums, and increasing a presence through social media.
In a newsletter, staff said they are also working on new exhibits for the "Preserve and Share" galleries that are set up throughout the county, as well as refreshing exhibits within the museums themselves.
Online gift shop
Museum staff have made an online store for gift shop items, and are adding to the variety of items available. The gift shop offers a wide variety of books, activities, food items, art, and handcrafts for all ages. To find the shop, visit https://www.koochichingmuseums.org and click "Gift Shop" in the upper right hand corner. Use coupon code "QUARANTEN" for 10 percent off a purchase.
Local, no-contact pick-up is available Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. If shoppers order and choose this option, call the museums to let staff know when you'll be arriving and your order will be in the "Pick up Box" just inside the first doors of the museum entrance. Alternative shipping options are also available.
Supporting the museums
During this challenging time, the museums, like everyone else, are facing to overcome lost revenue from admissions, gift shop sales, memberships, and programming. Support from members is critical at this time, staff said it the newsletter.
Here are ways to support the museums:
- AmazonSmile: Show your support by using the AmazonSmile link. This costs you nothing and for every purchase you make using our special link through Amazon, Amazon will donate .05 percent of your total product purchase to the museum. Use this link to get started: https://smile.amazon.com/ch/41-0806250
- Engage on Social Media: For those of you using social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, engaging with our content helps tremendously. Like, share, and comment when you see our posts. Visit our page if you're not seeing our content and be sure to interact with us so you see us more often. Your interaction helps others see us too, which means a potential for more new members and supporters of our work.
- Membership: Renewing or joining the museum as a paid member offers many perks. Members are invited to our annual meeting, discounts in our gift shop, free admission to the museums, and more. If you're already a member, consider renewing, upgrading your membership level, or contributing to our operating funds or endowments.
- Donations and sponsorship: Donations are welcome and can be accepted via our website or mail by check. Checks can be made out to KCHS. Cases in the museum can also be purchased for sponsorship and can be found on our website under the "Support" tab.
- Be an Advocate: Be a museum champion and show your support by telling friends, family, and visitors about us.
For questions, call 218-283-4316 or email @koochmuseums@gmail.com.