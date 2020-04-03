New Gold this week reports that the Rainy River mine has begun a systematic ramp-up of operations following the completion of a voluntary 14-day suspension to adhere to provincial and federal COVID-19 guidelines related to out-of-country travel that impacted a significant portion of the local workforce.
As the health and safety of employees and communities remains officials' No. 1 priority, operations will steadily ramp-up over the coming weeks with the overarching priority of ensuring we provide the safest possible environment for our employees.
Rainy River Mine management will continue to work with surrounding Indigenous and local communities to implement and coordinate actions that will reduce the risk of the spread of COVID-19. Enhanced precautionary measures relating to COVID-19 have been implemented throughout the operation. For further information see www.newgold.com/covid-19/Rainy-River-Mine/.
The company will initially utilize the local workforce during a progressive ramp-up of operations. This initial phase will be followed by the gradual reintroduction of the rotational workforce. To ensure the safety of the workforce and local communities, extra measures have been implemented in accordance with the recommendations of the Ontario Department of Public Health and will be overseen by our onsite Nurse Practitioner. Throughout this period, officials remain in constant contact with the Northwestern Health Unit, a division of the Ontario Department of Public Health, to ensure ongoing compliance with all provincial regulations and measures related to COVID-19.
During the 14-day suspension a minimum crew was retained to monitor and maintain essential activities, ensure there was no impact on the environment and fully implement sanitization practices throughout the mine site, camp, and mobile and fixed equipment to ensure a safe working environment for our employees. During this period, the team also advanced preventative maintenance work at the mill facility, stockpiled ore for the ramp-up period, supplied NAG material for the tailings management area and monitored water levels.
New Gold’s response to COVID-19
New Gold has taken numerous steps to contain and reduce the spread of COVID-19. Officials are implementing shared action plans and preventative measures, while seeking and considering input from employees, contractors, and local communities to deliver responsive actions consistent with the broader efforts of minimizing the impact of the COVID-19 virus. For further details of New Gold’s response to COVID-19, please refer to https://www.newgold.com/covid-19/.