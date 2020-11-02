Work Comp Campus, the Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry's new web-based portal for filing and accessing workers' compensation claims, has rolled out.
This new information technology system provides ready and easy access for all parties involved in a workers' compensation claim to manage their claim, on their terms, online, in real time.
DLI, which oversees and administers Minnesota's workers' compensation system, last updated its technology system in 1995. This move, from a paper-based, form-driven system to an online and data-driven system, allows Work Comp Campus to be accessible and available on computers, tablets and smartphones, meeting the expectations of today's Minnesotans, who want quick, easy access to their workers' compensation claim information.
"I am proud of the collaboration between state agencies and key stakeholders to bring Work Comp Campus to Minnesota employees, employers and others involved in the workers' compensation claims process," said Gov. Tim Walz. "Minnesotans who are injured on the job deserve quick access to their entitled benefits and employers have the right to track and monitor claims in order to create a safe and productive work environment for all."
"Since 2015, DLI has been working to transform our agency's workers' compensation technology system and businesses process," said Roslyn Robertson, DLI's temporary commissioner. "Work Comp Campus helps us continue to move toward our goal to create an environment where injured workers promptly receive benefits and services and where the system operates efficiently and effectively."
"The creation of the workers' compensation system required engagement and collaboration between state agencies, those impacted by the new technology and our vendor partners,” said Tarek Tomes, commissioner of Minnesota IT Services (MNIT). "By engaging the collective perspectives brought to the table, Work Comp Campus reimagines how injured workers connect with the services they need."
To build this system, DLI partnered with MNIT, the Office of Administrative Hearings, the Workers' Compensation Court of Appeals in collaboration with Thomson Reuters and national IT consulting firm CapTech.
With support from Minnesota's business and labor community, the governor's budget appropriated $3 million during fiscal-years 2020 through 2021 for DLI to finish building a new workers' compensation information technology system. The Legislature appropriated $16 million to launch the project in 2015. The project funding did not increase the Special Compensation Fund assessment and any unspent dollars will return to the fund.
Originally planned for an Aug. 31 go-live, Campus was delayed until Nov. 2 to ensure readiness of the external workers' compensation stakeholder community. Going forward, DLI will continue to engage with its stakeholders and is positioned to be responsive to feedback about suggested Campus improvements, working with CapTech to address future system needs through June 2021.
Help Desk
DLI's new Workers' Compensation Division Help Desk is ready to assist workers' compensation stakeholders from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each business day via phone or email at 651-284-5005 (press 3), 800-342-5354 (press 3) or helpdesk.dli@state.mn.us. The help desk will provide a more hands-on approach to providing high-quality customer service. Messages left after hours will be addressed as soon as possible on the next business day.
Resources
Visit DLI's Work Comp Campus training webpage to view video recordings and presentations.