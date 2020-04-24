The colleges of the Northeast Higher Education District, or NHED, which include Rainy River Community College, Hibbing Community College, Itasca Community College, Mesabi Range College, and Vermilion Community College—are partnering to provide educational opportunities this summer through distance learning formats. Summer courses begin June 8, and typically run eight weeks in length.
NHED faculty and staff understand this is a difficult time for students and have been working hard to support students in achieving their educational goals. Through creativity and technical innovation, faculty are continuing to provide quality education, using alternative methods to deliver course material and assist students in meeting learning objectives.
Interim NHED President, Mike Raich, staid, “By providing online summer courses throughout the district, NHED is giving access to education for students throughout northeast Minnesota while protecting the health and well being of students, employees, and their communities.”
All NHED campuses are adhering to CDC guidelines and remain open only in limited capacities. Colleges are continuing to provide student support services, academic tutoring, and admissions services through distance formats.
The colleges of the Northeast Higher Education District have a long history of providing online educational opportunities during the summer session and are working together to ensure students not only have access to higher education but also have a positive learning experience of the highest standard. Summer registration is currently available. For questions or information on registering for courses, please check your local college’s website.