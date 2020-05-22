The 99th annual Northern Minnesota District Fair in Littlefork has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event, scheduled for July 9-12, will not take place this year, said fair board president Anna Fisher.
“This was not an easy decision,” she said.
Because of guidelines from Gov. Tim Walz and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, holding the event was not feasible this year, Fisher said.
“We have to follow what the governor says and health department rules,” she said.
Holding the fair would require increased cleaning measures, of which is not doable by the fair board and volunteers.
Fisher said before officially canceling the fair, people reached out to her expressing they would not attend if the event was held.
“If we have a fair this year, it would be the financial end of us,” she said. “We couldn't host grand stand events because of spacing and that is where we make most of our money. It just cannot happen this year.”
In the 98 years the fair has run, Fisher said she didn't think the event had been canceled before, but is hopeful the 100th anniversary of the event in 2021 can be bigger and better than ever.