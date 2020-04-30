A large number of people nationwide are not receiving their stimulus payment because the IRS does not have the information needed to send the payment, notes Dale Johnson, local AARP Tax Aide volunteer
If your income level does not require you to file a tax return or you receive veterans disability compensation, a pension, or survivor benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, then you need to submit information to the IRS to receive an economic impact payment, stresses Johnson.
He cited a common example: You usually only file a Minnesota return in order to receive a renter or homeowners rebate and do not receive Social Security or SSI payments.
You have two options:
- Submit the information required to receive the payment on line under the category of Non-filer;
- or file a 2019 federal tax return, even though you are not required to file. Payments will be made throughout the rest of this year and can be claimed as well on your tax return next year.
The payment amount is $1,200 for an individual, $2,400 for a married couple filing joint, plus $500 for each qualifying child.
"Unfortunately, AARP Volunteer Tax services have been closed due to the coronavirus and are unlikely to re-open this year," Johnson reported. "This leaves those who are unable to file for the payments themselves needing to wait until next tax season.