The Northwestern Health Unit, NWHU, has confirmed that a district resident who presented to Riverside’s Assessment Centre in Rainy River has tested positive for COVID-19.
In their media release, NWHU officials said, “The case had traveled to the U.S.A. and upon returning from travel has been in voluntary self-isolation since that time.”
Riverside’s Assessment Centre team engaged in the necessary processes and precautions to ensure the safety of employees and other patients. After being assessed and tested, it was determined the patient did not require further medical treatment and was discharged home to continue self-isolation as per Public Health Ontario guidance.
It is important to note that many patients who test positive for COVID-19 will not require hospitalization. Self-isolation at home, following strict Public Health guidelines will be appropriate for a large number of these patients who may confirm positive in the coming days and weeks.
Riverside has implemented many directives, protocols and best practices to ensure safety during this time of heightened COVID-19 activity, and continues to follow the guidance of the Ministry of Health and Public Health related to testing for those patients that meet the testing directive at Riverside’s Assessment Centres.
“Hopefully this news helps reinforce the importance of public health measures in place such as school closures and event cancellations, as well as personal precautions that will help limit the spread of COVID-19 such as practicing social distancing, avoiding all non-essential outings and undertaking vigorous and frequent hand washing," said Julie Loveday, vice president of clinical services and chief nursing executive.