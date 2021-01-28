Nearly 10 months after being suspended to minimize the spread of COVID-19, in-person visits to Minnesota’s long-term care facilities by regional ombudsmen are resuming.
“These in-person interactions are an important tool in our work to protect older and vulnerable Minnesotans,” says Cheryl Hennen, the state of Minnesota Ombudsmen for Long-Term Care, OLTC. “This does not mean we’re ‘back to normal, but it’s an important marker of progress in our response to this pandemic."
Personal protective equipment has been issued to the regional ombudsmen, and they are regularly tested for COVID-19. They must also view training videos and pass a written screening prior to entering a facility.
“Residents are increasingly requesting in-person visits from the regional ombudsmen,” said Hennen. “Phone calls and electronic communication have worked as a short-term solution, but they are not the best way to provide the strong advocacy residents of Minnesota long-term care facilities expect and deserve.”
Hennen consulted with the Departments of Health and Human Services as well as advocacy organizations about the resumption of in-person visits. She also notes that in-person visits may be suspended if infection trends worsen.
To contact the Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care, a program of the Minnesota Board on Aging:
- Call 651-431-2555 (metro) or 1-800-657-3591.
- Email MBA.OOLTC@state.mn.us.
The Ombudsman’s office provides free and confidential advocacy services.