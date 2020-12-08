Results of a local survey will help shape a local transportation plan, being developed by the Minnesota Department of Transportation, Koochiching County, and the cities of International Falls and Ranier.
The International Falls Area Transportation Plan will include a community vision for Highway 11/71 through International Falls, which is scheduled for improvements in 2027, reports officials with Arrowhead Regional Development Commission, the facilitator of the project.
A secondary goal for the plan is to develop a vision for northeast Koochiching County’s transportation system, which could leverage grants and other available funding with the help of a transportation plan.
To inform the planning process, ARDC just launched a survey to collect information from the public about transportation needs in northeast Koochiching County. The survey is available online only www.ardcplanning.org/ifalls . Additional details about the project are included in the survey introduction. The survey will close on Dec. 31.
The survey asks members of the public to share issues they see with roads and trails in the International Falls area.
The survey is part of a transportation planning process for northeast Koochiching County that launched in September and is expected to wrap up in April.
The project is funded by MnDOT.