Are you missing a large snake?
That's what the Rainy River District Ontario Provincial Police is asking the public after staff Saturday afternoon recovered the about 7-feet long snake, that appears to be a boa constrictor, following a report by the Fort Frances homeowner who found it.
OPP officers collected the live snake and are now looking for the owner, said the OPP report.
"If you are the owner of the snake or have an information regarding the incident, the OPP asks that you contact the Rainy River District Detachment at 807-274-3322 or 1-888-310-1122," urges the OPP.