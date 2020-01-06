Fort Frances retailers and members of the public accepting Canadian $50 bills are asked to ensure the currency they are accepting is not counterfeit.
Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police report they have responded to three separate incidents in the past week involving counterfeit $50 bills being circulated in Fort Frances.
The following indicators have been observed on the counterfeit money that has been circulated to date:
- The bills are thick paper not polymer;
- The translucent plastic on these bills is actually just tape;
- There are hash marks on the top right corner of the face side of the bill, or the corner may be just cut off;
- In all examples the maple leaf on the left side is not translucent, and is not a hologram.
For information on detecting counterfeit currency, check out https://www.msn.com/en-ca/video/news/counterfeit-money-and-how-to-detect-it/vi-AADKhqS.
For security features on the current $50 bills, check out the Bank of Canada website at https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/bank-note-series/frontiers/.
Local numbers
Meanwhile, the OPP reminds the public that as digital technology advances, the cyber realm becomes easier for criminals to exploit and extort victims.
Scammers are now using phone numbers associated to the Fort Frances Courthouse as a call display number to make members the public believe that the courts are phoning them. The scammers are trying to get personal information from the public under the guise of being a government official.
Phishing is a crime that targets victims by simulating a legitimate message from a bank, government department or some other organization, in an attempt to get confidential information that can be used for criminal purposes.
The OPP assures the public that the courthouse will not call and ask for personal information relating to banking information or your social insurance number nor do they collect money on behalf of the Canada Revenue Agency.
Although everyone is at risk of falling victim to these scams, elderly people are among the most vulnerable.
Anyone who receives these types of calls should hang up the phone immediately. Don't ever give out any personal information including identification numbers, passwords or financial information.
If you or someone you know suspects they have been a victim of phishing contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or p3tips.com.