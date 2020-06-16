Twp Fort Frances men have been charged in Ontario court with violating Canada's federal Quarantine Act. The charges are the first under the Quarantine Act for the Rainy River District, reports the Ontario Provincial Police.
The act was imposed March 25 when the Canadian government ordered that anyone coming to Canada from another country is to quarantine for 14 days to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public.
Ernest Calvert, 62, and Hunter Calvert, 19, of Fort Frances, have been charged as part of a joint investigation with the OPP Fort Frances Detachment , Canada Border Services and Public Health Office of Canada.
June 1 they were observed returning to Canada from the United States. As a result, the men were ordered to quarantine at their residence in Fort Frances for 14 days. A police investigation ensued after law enforcement officials observed the two men outside of their residence at the Front Street boat launch getting into their boat.
As a result of the investigation, both are charged with failing to comply with an order prohibition or subjecting to any condition upon entry into Canada. The offense carries a fine of $1,000 plus a $135 victim surcharge.
"When individuals enter Canada from another country, they are ordered to quarantine for 14 days. A plan outlining the quarantine is first established with Canada Border Services. The OPP will support this process by conducting compliance checks," said OPP Sgt. Ann McEwen. "Individuals are reminded that while under quarantine order, there is no exception to leave the quarantine until the 14 days are complete. Any goods and services must be delivered to the location of quarantine during the 14 days if required."
The OPP reminds the public to take the federal Quarantine Act seriously. Legislation is in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public by mitigating risk of exposure.
For more information, please check out https://www.justice.gc.ca/eng/csj-sjc/covid.html