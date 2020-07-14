Training scenarios on Rainy Lake Tuesday involved members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police, the OPP Northwest Region Emergency Response Team and the Royal Canadian Air Force 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron.
The exercise involved a collaborative response to a search and rescue scenario on Rainy Lake in the bay just north of the Noden Causeway.
Resources involved a Hercules aircraft deploying squadron personnel by air with OPP responding by water.
For more information on the 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron, please check out: https://arc.forces.gc.ca/en/squadron/435-squadron.page. Also, for more information on OPP Search and Rescue, please check out http://opp.ca/index.php?id=115&lng=en&entryid=5c8fbbd4241f6e282a3ca3f3