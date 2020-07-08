A break-in at a cabin on Red Gut Bay of Rainy Lake is the focus of an investigation by the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police and other agencies.
The break-in was reported July 5, and officers at the scene learned that a suspect had forced entry into the cabin and took a firearm, along with other items including a generator, solar equipment, Dewalt tools and a Yeti cooler from the property.
Police have recovered the firearm as well as number of items believed to be stolen.
The Rainy River District OPP is continuing to investigate the incident with the assistance of the Rainy River District Crime Unit, Northwest Region Emergency Response Team and Forensic Identification Unit.
The OPP asks anyone with information about the incident to contact the Rainy River District Detachment at 807-274-3322 or 1-888-310-1122. To be anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
The OPP suggests that anyone with a seasonal property in the Rainy River District make efforts to have it checked on and report any suspicious activity.
For safety and crime prevention tips, please visit our website at www.opp.ca.