Two Americans have been charged in Canada with violation of a mandatory quarantine order, after making stops in Fort Frances.
The Ontario Provincial Police report on June 24 David Sippell, 66, and Anne Sippell, 65, both of Excelsor, Minn., entered Canada from the United States through the Fort Frances port of entry.
Along with other stipulations, the two were instructed by Canada Border Services Agency to drive directly to their destination and remain there for 14 days without delay. Both individuals failed to comply with the Mandatory Quarantine Act and were observed making stops in the town of Fort Frances, the OPP reports.
Both have been charged with failure to comply with an order prohibiting or subjecting to any condition the entry into Canada, contrary to section 58 of the Quarantine Act. The charge carries a fine of $1000.
No information was included about why the couple was allowed to enter Canada or for what purpose they entered the country.
On June 30, CBSA issued a report reminding travelers, ahead of the two nation's holidays, that travel restrictions remain in place at all Canadian international border crossings until at least July 21.
The CBSA said all travel of an optional or discretionary nature, including tourism, recreation and entertainment, is covered by these measures across all ports of entry in all modes of transportation – land, marine, air and rail.
The release said: With the travel restrictions still in place, foreign nationals, including U.S. citizens, will not be allowed to enter Canada if they attempt to come for any of the following examples of discretionary travel:
- opening or checking on a cottage or seasonal home
- sightseeing
- boating across the border
- fishing or hunting
- visiting friends or a girlfriend, boyfriend or fiancé(e)
- attending a party or celebration
- driving in transit for the purpose of taking a shortcut through Canada to get to a United States (U.S.) destination faster
- picking up a pet
The OPPs remind the public to take the Federal Quarantine Act seriously, the news release said.
"Legislation is in place to slow the spread of COVID-19 and protect the public by mitigating risk of exposure," it concluded.