Two Fort Frances men have been charged in connection to an Ontario counterfeiting case.
Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have been investigating area 2020.
As a result of an investigation since early January into the circulation of counterfeit $50 bills in the Fort Frances area Jason Alexa, 47, Fort Frances, has been charged criminally with one count of adult possessing counterfeit money. He is scheduled to appear in Fort Frances Provincial court on June 8.
In addition, Robert Nicholl, 30, of Fort Frances, has been charged with one count of fraud under $5,000 and one count of uttering counterfeit money. He has appeared in court and the case is ongoing.
The investigation involved OPP's Rainy River District crime unit and the Northwest Region Forensic Identification Services.
As a reminder to businesses and members of the public, the following indicators have been observed on the counterfeit money that has been circulated to date:
- The bills are thick paper not polymer;
- The translucent plastic on these bills is actually just tape;
- There are hash marks on the top right corner of the face side of the bill, or the corner may be just cut off;
- In all examples the maple leaf on the left side is not translucent, and is not a hologram.
For security features on the current fifty dollar bills, check out the bank of Canada website at: https://www.bankofcanada.ca/banknotes/bank-note-series/frontiers/