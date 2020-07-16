Ontario police Wednesday warned of a potentially fatal drug described as "yellow down."
On Sunday, one Fort Frances man died and another was charged with drug trafficking, reported the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.
Today, the OPP reported it had responded in the last 24 hours it has responded to five reported overdoses in the Town of Fort Frances.
All five individuals have recovered, however the OPP would like to remind the public of the risks to taking non-prescribed medication and illicit drugs.
On Sunday, the Fort Frances Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police responded to two separate incidents Sunday, when two Fort Frances residents had ingested a yellow colored drug. Both people became unconscious as a result, and Wayne Comigan, 62, died.
Scott Foster, 50, is charged with drug trafficking, possession for trafficking and possession.
Members of the OPP North West Region Crime Unit, under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, continue the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.
Recognize the signs and symptoms of an overdose, including:
- difficulty
- walking
- talking
- staying awake
- blue lips or nails
- very small pupils
- cold and clammy skin
- dizziness and confusion
- extreme drowsiness
- choking, gurgling or snoring sounds
- slow, weak or no breathing
- inability to wake up, even when shaken or shouted at
If you witness an overdose call 911 immediately.
Any person with information regarding the illegal possession and trafficking of drugs should immediately contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at
1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.
To find out more about the dangers of drug use the OPP encourages everyone to visit the following websites;
The government of Canada
https://www.canada.ca/en/health-canada/services/substance-use/problematic-prescription-drug-use/opioids/overdose.html
The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health
The Northwestern Health Unit
Anyone with information about the incident should immediately contact the Fort Frances OPP at 1-807-274-3322 or toll free at 1-888-310-1122.
To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477 (TIPS). Information can be submitted online at www.tipshelp.com. By being anonymous, people will not be required to testify in court and information provided may lead to a cash reward.
"It is important that the public report public safety threats to the police and help combat the battle against drugs," said the OPP news release.