Members of the Sioux Lookout Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police are urging the public to heed orders made by the government of Ontario’s health emergency declaration related to limiting transmission of COVID-19.
On Tuesday, OPP officers responded to a local hotel on a complaint about a group of non-registered guests causing a disturbance in a hotel room. Officers told the guests about emergency orders made under the Emergency Measures and Civil Protection Act, EMCPA.
As a result, one person was charged with fail to comply with an order made during an emergency, as allowed under the EMCPA.
“Sioux Lookout OPP officers take pride in providing public safety to the community they serve, and support the efforts of federal, provincial and local health authorities during the current emergency situation,” said a news release.
“At this time, the frontline approach to enforcement is through public education with officers encouraging compliance with all of the short-term restrictions. Voluntary compliance is always preferred, and the OPP appreciates the public’s ongoing support of these mandates.”
OPP staff remind people, that for the safety of the community, compliance with the orders is not optional.
Recent updates to the Provincial Offences Act outline the financial consequences for individuals and businesses who choose to defy the EMCPA. For individuals, this includes set fines of $750 for failing to comply with an order made during a declared emergency, or $1,000 for obstructing any person performing a duty or exercising a power in accordance with an order made during a declared emergency.
For up-to-date information and resources about the COVID-19 crisis, visit opp.ca and Ontario.ca.