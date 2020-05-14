Gov. Tim Walz's Emergency Executive Order 20-56 allows for dispersed and remote camping sites for single household use.
A dispersed campsite is a single campsite, not in a developed campground, used for overnight camping. A remote campsite is a designated backpack or watercraft campsite, not in a developed campground, used for overnight camping.
Voyageurs National Park officials have said they will follow state and local guidelines on camping.
Both private and public developed campgrounds remain closed to recreational camping.