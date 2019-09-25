William A. Lindeman, 58, Orr, was found guilty Thursday in St. Louis County District Court, Hibbing, of two counts of first-degree aggravated robbery stemming from a robbery March 14, 2018, at the American Bank in Orr.
The lone suspect entered the bank and was reported to have used pepper spray on two bank employees during the robbery. Afterwards, the suspect reportedly fled the bank on an ATV with an undetermined amount of cash.
The bank employees were brought to the Cook Hospital and treated for pepper spray exposure. A member from the public called 911 and reported seeing an ATV enter a location just north of Orr following the robbery. Squads responded to the address and took Lindeman into custody without incident.
Lindeman remains in custody at the St. Louis County Jail without bail, with his sentencing date set for Oct. 17 in Hibbing. The incident was investigated by the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the FBI. The case was prosecuted by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office in Hibbing.