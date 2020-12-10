When we reflect on the year past, what will we recall?
We'd like our readers to share their thoughts on 2020, and will ask you to do so by submitting them in an email to us, or sharing them on our Facebook page.
Obviously, we will all recall the way the pandemic has touched us personally, through our community, our nation and our world. COVID-19, and our reactions to it have affected us all, and more and more people in our community are experiencing the ultimate suffering and sacrifice, through lives lost to the virus.
Many will easily remember the challenges that come with assisting in your child's education from home, the financial pain of missing paychecks and/or missing those paycheck paying customers, or the worry, fear and sadness for those who could, or have, fallen ill from the virus.
But what else? What will our kids take with them from 2020 into the future? What will our 5-year olds say about this year when they are 15 or 20?
Will it be about the pandemic-imposed family time spent experiencing the joys, and frustrations, of being a family? After the pandemic quiets, are there qualities that the stay-at-home time revealed that should become a part of our new lives?
Maybe some of us will recall the pink, raw hands we have come to know from the new and improved hygiene we practice that involves washing your hands, and washing your hands, and did we mention washing your hands?
And how about those masks? How will we think of a year of wearing face masks? Did you express yourself creatively with a mask, as opposed to wearing the common-place white or black masks? Did you experience the panic of realizing you forgot to mask up and waltzed into the grocery story, wondering why people were looking oddly at you?
Like many historic events - such as Pearl Harbor Day, Dec. 7, 1941, commemorated this week, and what we now just refer to as 9/11, the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on the U.S. - all who lived through them, know on that day where they were and what they were doing. The year 2020 brings a whole year or more with it to recall.
Will it be the good, the bad, or the ugly we recall about 2020? Or some of all three?
We ask readers to share how they will recall 2020: Send your recollections to us before 8 a.m. Dec. 18, in less than 300 words and/or a few photos, to laurel@ifallsjournal.com or emily@ifallsjournal.com, or submit them to our Facebook page.
The year 2020 will be recalled as historic for a variety of reasons. Share how you will describe this year.