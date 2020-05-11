The COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to its direct impact on people’s health and the economy, has created an environment for an increase in domestic violence.
While calls to the local victim service agency are down, its director said it doesn't mean cases have decreased, but instead the opposite.
“Domestic violence has not decreased during the pandemic, if anything it has increased,” said Jenell Feller, executive director of Friends Against Abuse. “The stress of reduced income, children being home 24/7 and family members working from home has made home life difficult for many families. We believe that victims are not able to connect with us because they and their devices are being monitored.”
Friends Against Abuse is a non-profit organization that provides services to victims of crime in Koochiching and Lake of the Woods counties.
When restrictions were implemented to keep COVID-19 from spreading, avenues to report suspected domestic violence were eliminated. Feller said friends and family members often encourage victims to report abuse.
“One reason that we are not seeing an increase in reporting is because children are not being seen by teachers, coaches and bus drivers,” she said. “Adult victims are not being seen by their friends, co workers and family members...Oftentimes staff are made aware of situations when they are at the grocery store or the gas station. Since we are on lock down we are seeing less and less of each other in the community.”
The trend is not unique to northern Minnesota. Friends Against Abuse staff have been meeting with several different peer groups from across the state, and are finding many organizations are experiencing similar trends – a significant drop in calls to the agencies.
“Before we ever heard of COVID-19, it was true that most victims of domestic violence and sexual assault do not report,” Feller said. “Reporting an assault is hard, embarrassing and can cause retribution from the perpetrator. There are many, many reasons that a victim may choose not to report during normal times... Domestic violence has no respect for sex, race, education or income. It affects people from all socioeconomic areas and can include psychological, physical, emotional and financial abuse.”
Reports from the International Falls Police Department mirror what Friends Against Abuse is seeing.
Capt. Mike Kostiuk said the department has not seen a significant increase in domestic-related calls when comparing calls received from February to May 2019, with the same time period this year. When calls are received, Kostiuk said officers will act accordingly.
“The current pandemic situation will not change how our department responds to these types of situations,” he said. “When speaking with victims, the officer will offer services ranging from contacting victim advocacy groups to emergency housing. It is important to remember that anyone can be the victim of domestic violence... Friends and family members are invaluable in reaching out to victims and encouraging them to find their voice. If you suspect someone you know to be in danger of any kind, please contact law enforcement immediately.”
Feller agreed.
“If you have a concern that someone is a victim, trust your gut,” she said. “Be a good friend, and don’t give up on them. A victim will attempt to leave eight times before they succeed. There are so many reasons why a person stays with their abuser and it is very hard to understand... We want people to know that we are open and ready to serve victims of crime. Staff and all of our resources are just a phone call away.”
Friends Against Abuse is located at 407 Fourth Street in International Falls, and can be reached at 218-285-7220.