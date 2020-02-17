The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force recently released statistics from 2019 activities, as well as its fourth quarter report.
The task force is a collaborative effort on behalf of the city of International Falls, Koochiching County, Beltrami County, the city of Bemidji, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Cass County, Hubbard County, Leech Lake Reservation, Mahnomen County, the city of Park Rapids, and the White Earth Reservation.
The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, or PBDTF, was started in 1988 under the supervision of the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Report tips anonymously at Crime Stoppers Tips (www.crimestoppersusa.org) or at PBTF Tips (www.co.beltrami.mn.us/pbtf)
2019 year-end totals
2019 total drug arrests by charge - 155
- 1st degree – 23 (15 male, 8 female)
- 2nd degree – 9 (6 male, 3 female)
- 3rd degree – 21 (13 male, 8 female)
- 4th degree 2 (2 male, 0 female)
- 5th degree (96 (53 male, 43 female)
- Federal indictments – 4 (3 male, 1 female)
2019 total warrant/non-drug Arrests - 148
Narcotics seizures and purchases
For the year ending Dec. 31, 2019, the PBDTF seized and purchased:
- A combined total of 8,024 grams (17.5 pounds) of methamphetamine, having a street value of $674,000;
- A combined total of 970 grams (2 pounds) of heroin/fentanyl, having a street value of $222,000;
- A combined total of 134 grams of cocaine, with a street value of $12,800.
- 162 weapons were seized
- 46 children were removed from endangerment
4th quarter Snapshot
• On Oct. 7, 2019, the PBDTF provided information to the Red Lake Police Department leading to the seizure of approximately 80.23 grams of suspected methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm. Two individuals were arrested by tribal officers at the Red Lake Casino for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
• On Oct, 14, 2019, members of the PBDTF, Leech Lake Tribal Police, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence in Cass Lake. Agents located and seized 8.1 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Robin Hill along with three others were arrested on drug related charges.
• The PBDTF provided information to the Minnesota State Patrol on Oct. 20, 2019, leading to a traffic stop and arrest of a Bemidji man. Approximately 490 grams of marijuana was located in the vehicle, and the male party was arrested for fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance. The following day, PBDTF agents and the Bemidji Police Department executed a search warrant at the individuals residence in Bemidji. Approximately 422 grams of marijuana, one THC vaping cartridge, 7.5 grams of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA), 12 gabapentin pills, and 1.7 grams of an unknown orange powder was seized. U.S. Currency of $10,380 was seized for administrative forfeiture. One count of fifth-degree possession of a controlled substance and one count of fourth-degree possession of a controlled substance was forwarded to the Beltrami County Attorney’s Office.
• In International Falls on Oct. 21, 2019, a PBDTF agent, the International Falls Police Department, and Koochiching County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested Mark Thompson on active warrants. During the arrest, suspected methamphetamine was located. Law enforcement subsequently applied for and executed a search warrant on the residence where additional methamphetamine was found. Thompson was arrested on a warrant and new drug charges. Total suspected methamphetamine collected was approximately 7.9 grams.
• In Cass Lake on Nov. 25, 2019, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Leech Lake Tribal Police, and Cass County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence and seized 3.4 grams of a white crystalline substance, 58 grams of marijuana, four firearms, and drug paraphernalia. Ruth Wittner was arrested for felony fifth-degree possession, and charges for ineligible person in possession of firearms and ammunition were forwarded against a male party that also resides at the residence.
• On Dec. 7, 2019, three simultaneous search warrants were executed by the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force with the assistance of the Bemidji Police Department, Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Headwaters SWAT, West Central Minnesota Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, and White Earth Police Department:
- Bemidji Residence 1– approximately 68.8 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 11.8 grams of suspected heroin, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized pursuant to the search warrant. A second search warrant was executed on an outbuilding on the property. Two firearms were located in a backpack and seized. A male party was arrested for first-degree possession of a controlled substance and ineligible person in possession of ammunition/firearms.
- Bemidji Residence 2 – approximately 6.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 5.9 grams of suspected heroin, 37.6 grams of suspected cocaine, and drug paraphernalia were located and seized by law enforcement. A revolver was located and seized for administrative forfeiture. A female party was arrested for first-degree possession of controlled substances and four others were arrested for drug related charges; five children were also removed from the residence.
- Naytahwaush residence – law enforcement seized paper documents, $4,800 U.S. currency, three rounds of .45 caliber handgun ammunition, 40 Oxycodone pills, 27.85 grams of purported heroin, and 8.47 grams of purported cocaine.
• On Dec, 23, 2019, agents of the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office arrested two adults and a juvenile for first-degree possession of controlled substances. Law enforcement seized more than one pound of methamphetamine in the vehicle being used by the group and subsequently seized the vehicle for administrative forfeiture.