In an effort to save lives, law enforcement across northern Minnesota is sending out a warning regarding a potentially fatal drug that is possibly linked to one fatal overdose and a number of non-fatal overdoses in the region.
The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force along with the Red Lake Police Department have been investigating several overdoses linked to small blue colored pills being sold as 30mg Percocet or “Perc 30s.” The pills vary in shades of blue and have the markings “30” and “M” on the side. Initial testing indicates that these pills contain the fatal drug Fentanyl.
These pills are reported to be extremely potent and potentially fatal to users or to those who may inadvertently come in contact with the substance.
The substance is being analyzed by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The public is encouraged to report any information regarding this substance to law enforcement.
The Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force is a collaborative effort on behalf of Koochiching County, International Falls, Beltrami County, Bemidji, the Bureau of Indian Affairs, Cass County, Hubbard County, Leech Lake Reservation, Mahnomen County, Park Rapids, and the White Earth Reservation.